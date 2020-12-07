Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) SVP Sells $2,673,840.00 in Stock

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,673,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $80.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.30. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $111.46.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AWI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,921,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,860,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,868,000. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,572,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,543,000 after buying an additional 358,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after buying an additional 180,026 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.