Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $2,529,794.02 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,334 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.03, for a total transaction of $2,529,794.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,212.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ANET opened at $270.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $280.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

