Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $2,529,794.02 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,334 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.03, for a total transaction of $2,529,794.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,212.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ANET opened at $270.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $280.35.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
