Argus Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $85.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.03.

Micron Technology stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,810,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,654 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,125 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 5,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

