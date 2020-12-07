Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. CX Institutional raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM opened at $50.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several analysts have commented on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cleveland Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Argus increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

In other news, Director Pierre Dufour purchased 1,025 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $47,252.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at $866,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $269,417.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,814 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,193.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 375,376 shares of company stock worth $18,845,347. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

