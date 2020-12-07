Analyzing VectoIQ Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) and GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

VectoIQ Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) and GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.0% of VectoIQ Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of GreenPower Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of VectoIQ Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares VectoIQ Acquisition and GreenPower Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VectoIQ Acquisition N/A 35.91% 0.75% GreenPower Motor N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for VectoIQ Acquisition and GreenPower Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VectoIQ Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A GreenPower Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00

GreenPower Motor has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.68%. Given GreenPower Motor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GreenPower Motor is more favorable than VectoIQ Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VectoIQ Acquisition and GreenPower Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VectoIQ Acquisition N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A GreenPower Motor $13.50 million 26.25 -$955,050.00 ($0.05) -371.00

VectoIQ Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GreenPower Motor.

Summary

VectoIQ Acquisition beats GreenPower Motor on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VectoIQ Acquisition

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

