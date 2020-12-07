Analyzing SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) and Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV)

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) and Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of SoftBank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Telefônica Brasil shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SoftBank Group and Telefônica Brasil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoftBank Group N/A -9.71% -2.11% Telefônica Brasil 10.29% 6.31% 4.05%

Volatility and Risk

SoftBank Group has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefônica Brasil has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SoftBank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Telefônica Brasil pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. SoftBank Group pays out -3.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telefônica Brasil pays out 124.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Telefônica Brasil has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Telefônica Brasil is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SoftBank Group and Telefônica Brasil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoftBank Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Telefônica Brasil 0 1 5 0 2.83

Telefônica Brasil has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 26.17%. Given Telefônica Brasil’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telefônica Brasil is more favorable than SoftBank Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SoftBank Group and Telefônica Brasil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoftBank Group $56.90 billion 2.56 -$8.85 billion ($2.16) -16.13 Telefônica Brasil $10.98 billion 1.31 $1.27 billion $0.69 12.35

Telefônica Brasil has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SoftBank Group. SoftBank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telefônica Brasil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Telefônica Brasil beats SoftBank Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities. The SoftBank segment offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices, as well as involved in Internet advertising, e-commerce business. The Arm segment designs microprocessor intellectual property and related technology; sells software tools; and offers software services. The Brightstar segment distributes mobile devices. The company provides investment management and payment services; and generates, supplies, and sells electricity from renewable energy sources, as well as marketing activities. In addition, it offers card services; IT solutions; operates, sells, and markets PC software and online games; and distributes video, voice, and data content. The company operates professional baseball team, as well as manages and maintains baseball stadium and other sports facilities. It also operates fashion online shopping website ZOZOTOWN. The company was formerly known as SoftBank Corp. and changed its name to SoftBank Group Corp. in July 2015. SoftBank Group Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through direct to home satellite technology, IPTV, and cable, as well as pay-per-view and video on demand services; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising Internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended, caller identification, voice mail, cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services, such as entertainment, cloud, and financial services. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as smartphones, broadband USB modems, and other devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. markets and sells its solutions through own stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, door-to-door sales, and telesales. The company was formerly known as TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes de SÃ£o Paulo S.A. – TELESP and changed its name to TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. is a subsidiary of SP TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes ParticipaÃ§Ãµes Ltda.

