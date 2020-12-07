Analyzing Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) and MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) and MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Affimed has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Affimed and MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed -172.01% -107.88% -38.33% MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien 8.33% 11.77% 4.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.0% of Affimed shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Affimed and MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed $23.96 million 17.89 -$36.25 million ($0.56) -10.04 MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien $18.09 billion 1.19 $1.48 billion N/A N/A

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has higher revenue and earnings than Affimed.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Affimed and MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed 0 0 2 0 3.00 MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien 0 0 0 0 N/A

Affimed presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 69.04%. Given Affimed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Affimed is more favorable than MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien.

Summary

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien beats Affimed on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma. The company is also developing AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager for the treatment of advanced cancer patients; AFM26, an innate cell-engaging bispecific antibody targeting B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific antibodies for the treatment of multiple myeloma. In addition, it is developing AFM11, a T cell engager for the treatment of CD19+ B cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia (AML); and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb that is in Phase 1 clinical study of refractory AML. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Corporation; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD Anderson's NK-cell product; Genentech; and Roivant Sciences. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments. The company also provides life science products and services for the research and applied laboratory applications, as well as for formulating, purifying, manufacturing, and quality-assuring drug therapies of chemical and biological origin; and specialty chemicals, such as liquid crystals and OLED materials for use in displays, materials for integrated circuits, effect pigments for coatings and color cosmetics, as well as functional materials for energy solutions. It has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline plc; agreement with Intrexon Corporation and Avillion LLP; collaboration with F-star Delta Ltd.; an agreement IAVI and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. to develop SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing monoclonal antibodies; and collaboration with Iktos for new drug design. The company was founded in 1668 and is headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien is a subsidiary of E. Merck Kommanditgesellschaft.

