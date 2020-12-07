Analysts Set NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) PT at $64.00

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several research analysts have commented on NWE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NorthWestern to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $57.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. NorthWestern has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $80.52. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

