AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.05% of AMETEK worth $12,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AMETEK by 4.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,782,000 after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in AMETEK by 90.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,606,000 after purchasing an additional 77,659 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in AMETEK by 2,090.8% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 83,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 80,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $382,863.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,733.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $116.84 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $121.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.82 and a 200-day moving average of $99.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.37.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

