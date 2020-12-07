American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.51% of American States Water worth $14,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American States Water by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,164,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in American States Water by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,936,000 after acquiring an additional 186,470 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American States Water by 303.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 926,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,417,000 after acquiring an additional 696,507 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in American States Water by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 363,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,181 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American States Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

AWR stock opened at $73.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. American States Water has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $96.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average is $77.04.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $133.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.09 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.91%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

