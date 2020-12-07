Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price objective (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

AMZN opened at $3,162.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,172.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,029.31. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total transaction of $2,318,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,628,724.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.