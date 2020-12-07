Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $335,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after acquiring an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,303,045,000 after acquiring an additional 36,764 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,162.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,172.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3,029.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price target (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

