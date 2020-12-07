Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s 5th Largest Position

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 6.0% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,386,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 268,586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $845,705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,162.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,172.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,029.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

