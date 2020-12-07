Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s Largest Position

Lee Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 13.5% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after buying an additional 88,098 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,303,045,000 after buying an additional 36,764 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,162.58 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.61, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,172.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,029.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

