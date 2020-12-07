AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $278,000 Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,527 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,379,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,285,000 after purchasing an additional 478,219 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,115,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 24.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after purchasing an additional 235,139 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,309,000. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 16.7% in the second quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 1,318,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,257,000 after buying an additional 188,230 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nutanix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Nutanix from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $49,448.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,143 shares in the company, valued at $482,906.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO David Sangster sold 14,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $334,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 843,282 shares of company stock worth $18,499,752 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $28.88 on Monday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.03.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 66.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

