AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $273,000 Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth $200,000. Seeyond lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 116,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 152.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 166,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 100,615 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 7.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 336,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 11.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 97,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $15.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.69 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

