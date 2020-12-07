AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 661 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2,830.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1,287.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 54.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

ATR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $295,374.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,923.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ATR opened at $127.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $129.12.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.