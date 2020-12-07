AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 39,338 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 90.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,338 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 32.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,965,000 after purchasing an additional 589,456 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 17.3% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 250,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 37,039 shares in the last quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $361,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 66.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 19.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.10.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $29,839,739.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Insiders sold a total of 2,788,052 shares of company stock worth $202,315,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $78.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.58, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

