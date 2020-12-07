AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 3,322 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Timken by 1.4% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Timken by 1.5% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in The Timken by 5.5% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in The Timken by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Timken by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $3,529,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,765,672.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,868,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,266 shares of company stock worth $6,907,108. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Timken from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Timken in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Timken in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

The Timken stock opened at $74.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.98. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

