AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 16,467 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,467 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 0.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,682,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,545,000 after acquiring an additional 34,394 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 28.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,086,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,496,000 after acquiring an additional 675,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Instruments by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,046,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,747,000 after acquiring an additional 47,186 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,703,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,515,000 after acquiring an additional 59,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in National Instruments by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,842,000 after acquiring an additional 63,001 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

NATI opened at $39.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.00.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

