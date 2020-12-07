AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,184 PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 122.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,269,000 after purchasing an additional 75,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 28.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 22,124 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 67.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 75,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,194,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,967,000 after purchasing an additional 36,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the second quarter worth about $1,271,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

NYSE:PSB opened at $138.73 on Monday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $102.48 and a one year high of $178.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.39.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 44.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.95%.

PSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PS Business Parks from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $148,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.