AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $63.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. Analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $24.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 37.56%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.23.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

