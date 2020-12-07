AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Natixis raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 770.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,353,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,719 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,116,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,660 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,057,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,658,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,495,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,059,000 after acquiring an additional 910,087 shares during the period. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

NYSE ELAN opened at $29.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of -51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.22.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELAN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.