AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $282,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 275.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 109,021 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 233.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,481,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,621 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,770,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Pinterest from $58.74 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. OTR Global upgraded Pinterest to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pinterest from $41.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.32.

PINS opened at $67.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.80 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $71.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.53.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $3,003,273.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,273. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 16,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $1,144,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,542,304 shares of company stock worth $208,242,825.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

