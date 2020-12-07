AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $264,000 in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IAC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.20.

IAC opened at $145.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.50. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $146.11.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.