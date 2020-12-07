AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $282,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 14.7% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 21,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,039.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $2,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $263.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.72.

DE stock opened at $253.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,849 shares of company stock valued at $27,611,284. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

