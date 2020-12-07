AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $266,000 Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Continental Grain Co. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 63,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY opened at $191.56 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $196.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $195.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.45.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

