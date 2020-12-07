AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $265,000 Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Qualys during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Qualys by 63.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QLYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.85.

In other Qualys news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 9,465 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $899,269.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,748.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total transaction of $98,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 207,138 shares of company stock worth $18,896,753 over the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys stock opened at $91.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.85. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $125.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.59 and its 200-day moving average is $102.98.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

