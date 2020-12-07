AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $263,000 Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.1% during the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $27.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $180,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,933.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,166,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.