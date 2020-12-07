AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 354,422 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 4,617.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 115,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 113,136 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 87,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $25.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The company has a market cap of $943.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $525.95 million for the quarter.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

