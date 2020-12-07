AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 23,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $43.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FORM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.56.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $577,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,277,722.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $493,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,788 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

