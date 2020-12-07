AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,100 Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 24.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $24.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.77. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.25). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.96% and a negative net margin of 42,532.11%. Research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $789,888.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,723.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,005. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RVNC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

