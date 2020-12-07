AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,596,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,147,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,809 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,573,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,897,000 after acquiring an additional 53,304 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,976,000 after acquiring an additional 69,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,237,000 after acquiring an additional 40,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $134.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.40. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $147.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.78 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,927,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,065 shares in the company, valued at $48,456,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.