AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,400 Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 80.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRPT opened at $134.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,227.20 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.16. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $139.71.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Coben sold 2,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,438 shares in the company, valued at $5,482,674.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 5,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total transaction of $732,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,117,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,355,140 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

