Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 53,879 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,879 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.22% of Bunge worth $13,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 12.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,026,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,016,000 after acquiring an additional 453,458 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 3.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 300,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 415.7% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 96,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 77,942 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Bunge by 1,462.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 43,992 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 252.7% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 39,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 27,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bunge from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bunge from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $61.47 on Monday. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $2.27. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

