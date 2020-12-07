Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 46,375 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,736,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 46,375 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.19% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $15,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 190.3% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 87.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

MBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $21.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.10 by $4.18. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 142.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

