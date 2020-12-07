Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 28,802 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,802 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $13,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at $55,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $5,806,500.00. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $114,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,633.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,858,341. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $117.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.14. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $120.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.