Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 263,249 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263,249 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.35% of Essent Group worth $14,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 44.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 40.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESNT opened at $45.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The company had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Essent Group from $44.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

