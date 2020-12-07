Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 238,225 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 238,225 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $15,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First American Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in First American Financial by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

In other First American Financial news, Director Mark C. Oman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.78 per share, for a total transaction of $191,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on FAF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

NYSE FAF opened at $50.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.64. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.