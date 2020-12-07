Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 164,912 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164,912 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.31% of OneMain worth $13,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,556,000 after buying an additional 129,565 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in OneMain by 316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in OneMain by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF opened at $40.33 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.35.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.93. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

OMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. CSFB increased their target price on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on OneMain from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.21.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $634,148.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,157,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,023,872.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,103,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.