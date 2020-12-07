Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 156,916 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 156,916 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $223,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 25,723 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $69.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of -25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $114.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

