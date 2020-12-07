Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 12,782 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,782 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.09% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $13,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45,123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,338,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,815 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,448,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,041,218,000 after purchasing an additional 292,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,244,000 after purchasing an additional 120,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,340,000 after purchasing an additional 84,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

BIO opened at $559.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $575.33 and its 200 day moving average is $514.94. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.38 and a 12-month high of $648.39.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.35 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total transaction of $768,864.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,911.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $666.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

