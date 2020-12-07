Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 223,687 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 222.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,687 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.47% of Werner Enterprises worth $13,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 142,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $928,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN opened at $39.61 on Monday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $590.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WERN. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.76.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.