Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,238 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.34% of Mercury Systems worth $14,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 31.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,761,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,933,000 after acquiring an additional 656,735 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,081,000 after buying an additional 223,667 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,926,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,239,000 after buying an additional 301,937 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mercury Systems by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,518,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,655,000 after buying an additional 295,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,699,000 after buying an additional 230,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $89,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,644,347.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,596 shares of company stock valued at $933,786 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $74.19 on Monday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.50. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

