Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35,082 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.32% of Haemonetics worth $14,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,298,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,825,000 after buying an additional 500,447 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,101,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $277,693,000 after buying an additional 442,388 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 816,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,155,000 after buying an additional 361,442 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,203,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,566,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Haemonetics news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $123,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,543 shares of company stock worth $161,917 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $115.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.59. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $63.41 and a 12 month high of $126.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

