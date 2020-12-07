Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,655 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.16% of CyrusOne worth $13,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 13,707.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,443,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418,575 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 109.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,087,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,094,000 after buying an additional 2,658,586 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth $82,811,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 666.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 926,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,849,000 after purchasing an additional 805,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,321,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,632,000 after purchasing an additional 729,171 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $68.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.45.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.65.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

