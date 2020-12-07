Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,131 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,698 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.13% of Citizens Financial Group worth $14,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.19.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $35.43 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

