Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,087 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.06% of PPL worth $12,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in PPL by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL stock opened at $28.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. PPL’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.