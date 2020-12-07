Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $16.38 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146,209 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.15% of Omnicom Group worth $16,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,589,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,175,000 after acquiring an additional 71,397 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 82.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,578,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,522 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Omnicom Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,831,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,989,000 after purchasing an additional 48,690 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,815,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,853,000 after purchasing an additional 899,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,564,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,900,000 after purchasing an additional 124,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $64.99 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.27.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Standpoint Research started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

