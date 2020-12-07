Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $15.66 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131,523 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Copart were worth $15,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 262,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,616,000 after acquiring an additional 90,546 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 405.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 65,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Copart by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub lowered Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $112.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.